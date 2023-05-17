FineMark National Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 79.6% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,038 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,098,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,579,000 after buying an additional 1,004,286 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Global Payments by 338.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,220,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,898,000 after buying an additional 942,525 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 93.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,743,000 after purchasing an additional 514,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,793,000 after buying an additional 406,714 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPN. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.30.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $136.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.96 and a 200-day moving average of $104.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -212.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

