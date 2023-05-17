First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 713,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens raised First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of First American Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,610,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,428 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,249,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 135.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,338 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,776,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of FAF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $64.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 104.52%.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.