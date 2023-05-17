First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Short Interest Up 6.9% in April

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

First Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.78.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.86%.

Insider Activity at First Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 655 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.18 per share, for a total transaction of $26,972.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at $840,648.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 53.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 665.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.