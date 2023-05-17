First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Short Interest Down 8.2% in April

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,357,300 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the April 15th total of 1,479,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

First Mining Gold Stock Performance

Shares of First Mining Gold stock remained flat at $0.14 on Wednesday. 666,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,441. First Mining Gold has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining Gold Corp. operates as a mineral property holding company, which engages in acquiring mineral assets. It focuses on the Hope Brook, Goldlund, Springpole, Cameron, Pickle Crow, Duparquet, PITT and Duquesne Gold projects in Canada. The firm also holds interest on the Turquoise Canyon, the Sonora, Oaxaca, Durango, and Nayarit projects in Mexico.

