First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Short Interest Down 8.2% in April

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,357,300 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the April 15th total of 1,479,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
First Mining Gold Stock Performance
Shares of First Mining Gold stock remained flat at $0.14 on Wednesday. 666,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,441. First Mining Gold has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.
First Mining Gold Company Profile
