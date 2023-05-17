First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 625,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,984 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $78,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $139.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $145.51.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus upped their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.74.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

