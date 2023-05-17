First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,643,080 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,111 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.53% of Franklin Resources worth $69,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,465,483 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Franklin Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of research firms have commented on BEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.