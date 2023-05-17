First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 95,831 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.36% of Sensient Technologies worth $72,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SXT opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.98. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $63.17 and a 12-month high of $89.34.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.87 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

