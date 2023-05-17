First Trust Advisors LP Has $64.85 Million Stock Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,898,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945,972 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $64,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 3,218.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,834,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after buying an additional 2,748,807 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 479.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 106,783 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,288,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 14,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 65,334 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PR shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Permian Resources Price Performance

In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,985 shares in the company, valued at $12,755,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 17,304,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $185,162,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,792,641 shares in the company, valued at $650,481,258.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,665,000 shares of company stock worth $338,867,500. 23.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PR opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 4.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $761.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.00 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 25.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

