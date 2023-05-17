First Trust Advisors LP Has $79.49 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,661 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $79,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,110,633.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,938.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,045 shares of company stock valued at $13,169,831. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have commented on CL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

NYSE:CL opened at $80.77 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The stock has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.01.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

