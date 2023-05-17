First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,537,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,063 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Sanofi worth $74,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,246,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,966,000 after acquiring an additional 523,705 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sanofi by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after buying an additional 112,404 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,536,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sanofi by 16.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,150,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,789,000 after buying an additional 436,678 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

