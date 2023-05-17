First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 113,693 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $76,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 564.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $307.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.54. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.54 and a 12 month high of $319.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.38.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

