First Trust Advisors LP Sells 22,549 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,549 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.32% of Lancaster Colony worth $71,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 638.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $209.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 0.22. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $116.85 and a 1-year high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.11). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

