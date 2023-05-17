First Trust Advisors LP Sells 296,327 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,327 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.25% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $67,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,411,000 after purchasing an additional 605,747 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,872,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,379 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,145,000 after purchasing an additional 44,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,041,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,569,000 after purchasing an additional 87,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IONS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

IONS opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 9.81 and a quick ratio of 9.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.88 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

Further Reading

