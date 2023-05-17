First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Down 8.2% in April

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the April 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 63.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAAR traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 61,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,006. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $36.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

