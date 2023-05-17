First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 269.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $3,480,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FYX traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $75.68. 161,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,481. The company has a market capitalization of $745.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average of $81.99. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $72.24 and a twelve month high of $90.42.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

