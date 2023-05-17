FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Short Interest Update

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 562,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 626,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,952,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Raul Ramos sold 30,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total transaction of $3,091,243.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,952,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,253. Corporate insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 98,847.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FirstCash by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after buying an additional 730,072 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FirstCash by 608.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after buying an additional 375,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FirstCash by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,501,000 after buying an additional 297,552 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in FirstCash by 1,068.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 231,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,277,000 after buying an additional 211,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FirstCash Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

FCFS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.89. 53,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,267. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $63.43 and a 52 week high of $105.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.83.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $762.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstCash will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.72%.

About FirstCash

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.