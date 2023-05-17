FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the April 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 850,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

FMC Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.90. 399,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,035. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.37.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in FMC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in FMC by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in FMC by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in FMC by 7.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.