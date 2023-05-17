Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Short Interest Update

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE:FTV traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $64.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,359. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.09. Fortive has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $69.78.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $998,958,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 69,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,298,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,474,000 after acquiring an additional 142,527 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 292,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 217,628 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.