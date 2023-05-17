Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Short Interest Update

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.
Fortive Stock Performance
NYSE:FTV traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $64.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,359. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.09. Fortive has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $69.78.
Fortive Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive
In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $998,958,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 69,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,298,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,474,000 after acquiring an additional 142,527 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 292,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 217,628 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fortive
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
