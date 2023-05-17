Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FVI. National Bankshares raised their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Pi Financial lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

TSE FVI traded down C$0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.70. 312,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,822. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.88. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$2.82 and a 12-month high of C$5.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.0880459 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

