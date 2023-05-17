Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.
Fortune Brands Innovations stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.45. The stock had a trading volume of 914,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,259. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.86. Fortune Brands Innovations has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.
