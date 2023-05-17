freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.00

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

freenet Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89.

About freenet

(Get Rating)

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.