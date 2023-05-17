Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Gap Up to $35.25

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.25, but opened at $36.33. Freeport-McMoRan shares last traded at $35.54, with a volume of 1,994,881 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 286,505 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 156,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 42,619 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

