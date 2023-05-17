Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Declares $0.17 Dividend

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1672 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment caters to individuals with renal diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.