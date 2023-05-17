Frontier Investment (OTCMKTS:FICVU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Frontier Investment Corp (OTCMKTS:FICVU – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Frontier Investment Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Investment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Frontier Investment by 132.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Frontier Investment by 104.3% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Investment by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Investment by 11.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Investment by 25.6% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 323,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 65,906 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Investment Company Profile

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

