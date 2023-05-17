FRP Advisory Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.85 (LON:FRP)

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of FRP opened at GBX 113.95 ($1.43) on Wednesday. FRP Advisory Group has a 52-week low of GBX 103 ($1.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 173 ($2.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 112.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 138.77. The firm has a market cap of £284.19 million, a PE ratio of 2,260.00 and a beta of 0.35.
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on FRP Advisory Group from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 175 ($2.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.
FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.
