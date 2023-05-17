FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Stock Holdings Increased by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 22.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter.

FNOV stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.68. 15,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

