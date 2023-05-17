FUNToken (FUN) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $55.10 million and $926,705.71 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FUNToken has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

