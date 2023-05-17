FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Lowered by Analyst

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.53) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.52). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.62 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 206.98%. The business’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.
Ballard Power Systems Trading Down 4.2 %
NASDAQ BLDP opened at $4.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.88. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a current ratio of 14.06.
Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2,001.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.