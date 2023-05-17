FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Lifted by William Blair

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sovos Brands in a report released on Thursday, May 11th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Sovos Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sovos Brands’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SOVO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of SOVO opened at $17.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.12. Sovos Brands has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $20.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sovos Brands by 565.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sovos Brands news, COO Kirk A. Jensen sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $256,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 380,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,088,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sovos Brands news, COO Kirk A. Jensen sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 380,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,088,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 30,000 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,499,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,496,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 423,388 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,532 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sovos Brands

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.