FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Geron Co. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Geron in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Geron’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 132.71% and a negative net margin of 23,808.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Geron Trading Down 1.6 %

GERN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Geron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Geron in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $2.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.84.

Institutional Trading of Geron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Geron during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Geron in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Geron by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Geron in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Geron in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 35,000 shares of Geron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Geron

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

