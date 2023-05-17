G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Update

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the April 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

G6 Materials Stock Performance

GPHBF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 62,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,313. G6 Materials has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

G6 Materials Company Profile

G6 Materials Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of graphene-enhanced materials for 3D printing. Its products include Air Purification Systems, Conductive Adhesives, Advanced Materials and Composites, and R&D Graphene Materials. The company was founded by Elena Poyakova, Daniel Stolyarov and Michael Gouzman on January 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, NY.

