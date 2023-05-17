G999 Price Hits $0.0029 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last seven days, G999 has traded down 50.9% against the dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $4,165.87 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00055044 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00040409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019349 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000901 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

