Gainplan LLC Has $503,000 Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Gainplan LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 57,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,260,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 66,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 100,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 26,037 shares during the period.

SCHB traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.89. 90,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,258. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $50.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average is $46.76.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

