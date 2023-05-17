Gainplan LLC Purchases Shares of 53,800 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 5.8% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 39,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 39,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,349,000. Finally, RENASANT Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB stock remained flat at $45.74 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 252,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,940. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.80. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $48.23.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

