Gainplan LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,671. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

