Gainplan LLC Takes $892,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 2.1% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $177,023,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $114,554,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13,650.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,016,000 after buying an additional 3,328,325 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,496,000 after purchasing an additional 276,223 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,886.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,100 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,255,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,665,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

