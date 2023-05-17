Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 964,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLPG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James upgraded Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.20 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.37.

Galapagos Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.50. 498,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,997. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.09). Galapagos had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $97.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Galapagos will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 50.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 4.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Galapagos by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

