Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMDGet Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $4.50. Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 166,168 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Galmed Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $117.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

