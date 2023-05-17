Galxe Price Reaches $1.39 on Exchanges (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Galxe token can now be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00005178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Galxe has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Galxe has a total market cap of $103.60 million and approximately $9.25 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Galxe

Galxe was first traded on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,682,666 tokens. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.

