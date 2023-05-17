Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,610 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 529,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after buying an additional 390,551 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,516,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,789,000 after buying an additional 326,056 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2,037.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 204,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 194,496 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 641.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 175,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $2,359,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.72. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $31.42.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.