Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $106.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $90.87 and a twelve month high of $132.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.50.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

