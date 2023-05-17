Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of LightPath Technologies worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPTH. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.61. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

