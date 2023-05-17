Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,127.83

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,127.83 ($14.13) and traded as high as GBX 1,200 ($15.03). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,160 ($14.53), with a volume of 130,440 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,262.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,126.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,124.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Gamma Communications’s payout ratio is presently 2,941.18%.

In other news, insider Henrietta Marsh bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,066 ($13.35) per share, for a total transaction of £21,320 ($26,706.75). Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

