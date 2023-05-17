GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 546,300 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 595,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAN by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in GAN by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAN by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAN by 8.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GAN by 15.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 60,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. 28.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of GAN from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

GAN Price Performance

About GAN

Shares of GAN traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. GAN has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $4.35.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

