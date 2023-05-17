Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Down 3.6%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 134,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,229,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.31 and a beta of -0.75.

Institutional Trading of Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.29 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 0.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,522,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd grew its position in Gaotu Techedu by 218.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 5,300,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,520 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,951,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Gaotu Techedu by 7,692.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,249 shares in the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

