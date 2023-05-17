GateToken One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.14 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last week, GateToken has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.90 or 0.00017876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $478.94 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00026689 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020283 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,384.31 or 0.99947873 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002374 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,786,830 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,786,778.9186237 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.97810654 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $698,753.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

