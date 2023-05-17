GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Update

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the April 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 309.0 days.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GDIFF remained flat at $34.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDIFF. Scotiabank upped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

Further Reading

