GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Down 5.5%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.83. 372,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,250,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.95.
GDS Stock Down 4.3 %
The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12.
GDS Company Profile
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
