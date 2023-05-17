GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Down 5.5%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.83. 372,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,250,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.95.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12.

Institutional Trading of GDS

GDS Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in GDS by 0.5% during the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 8,092,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,909,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 7.8% during the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,072,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,995,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 68.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in GDS by 26.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 407,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in GDS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,891,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,009,000 after acquiring an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.