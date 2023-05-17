Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Gen Digital Stock Down 5.8 %

GEN opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24. Gen Digital has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 676.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 15.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gen Digital Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gen Digital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

