General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $32,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 81.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $207.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.55. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $205.40 and a one year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

